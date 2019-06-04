Leidos Earns Two DiversityInc 2019 Recognitions

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently recognized for the company's commitment to diversity, talent acquisition, and leadership accountability during the annual DiversityInc award ceremony held in New York City. The event recognizes the nation's top companies for excelling in various diversity and inclusion management areas.

Leidos was named to the 2019 DiversityInc Noteworthy list, which recognizes companies that excel in hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans. Leidos is one of 35 companies on the list.

Leidos also ranked #3 as a Top Employer for Veterans for the first time. Nearly 7,000 of the company's employees — 22 percent — are military veterans. Leidos assists veterans through the often-difficult transition from military life to a career in the private sector. The company is committed to supporting veterans as they pursue challenging and rewarding careers within many business areas. The Leidos Military Alliance Group employee resource group is a professional network of employees including veterans, military spouses, and those interested in supporting veterans and veteran related issues.

"At Leidos, we believe that diversity coupled with an inclusive workplace drive innovative business strategies and positive results while advancing both our workforce and reputation in the marketplace," said Paul Engola, Leidos Chief Human Resources Officer & Head of Business Partnerships.

DiversityInc's extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on talent results in the workforce and management, senior leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, philanthropy and supplier diversity. This year's competition was improved by adding questions that connect talent programs and workplace practices to desired talent results. The analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analyzing women and men representation of each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

