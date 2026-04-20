Leidos, Havoc integrate capabilities to advance maritime and air autonomy

The companies plan to showcase these capabilities during a joint operational validation in the fourth quarter of 2026, where unmanned surface and aerial vehicles are expected to operate under a single autonomy system. The event is intended to provide a clear preview of how collaborative autonomous operations can be executed at scale in real-world conditions.

Elements of Havoc's collaborative autonomy software will be integrated with Leidos' Autonomous Vessel Architecture (LAVA) on select platforms, beginning with Sea Archer, the small unmanned surface vessel. This combined approach is designed to enable coordinated operations across systems while seeking to optimize performance, integration speed and cost for specific mission applications. The collaboration aims to define and deliver the architecture for an autonomous battlespace, where distributed systems sense, decide and act together across air, surface and sub-surface domains, even in contested and communications-degraded environments.

"The future of warfare will be defined by how quickly and effectively systems can operate together across domains," said Leidos Defense President Cindy Gruensfelder. "The Leidos and Havoc team will work to deliver integrated, mission-ready capability that gives commanders more options and operational advantage."

"Leidos is a strong partner because their vessels and software are proven and trusted," said Paul Lwin, Co-founder and CEO of Havoc. "By integrating Havoc's autonomy across those platforms, we expect to compress integration timelines from months to weeks and move systems into production in days, not months. That speed, applied to Leidos' breadth of platforms, is what makes this partnership so significant for defense customers."

This partnership combines Leidos' proven maritime platforms and systems integration expertise with Havoc's collaborative autonomy capabilities. Depending on the mission, solutions will incorporate Leidos, Havoc, or a combination of both software architectures to deliver scalable capability across existing and future force structures. These systems are designed to operate together to help expand reach, improve coordination and reduce risk to human operators.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

About Havoc

Havoc is the leader in all-domain collaborative autonomy. Its software-defined hardware approach powers military and commercial-grade autonomous systems across sea, air, and land to sense, decide, and act together in complex and contested environments. Havoc connects assets, enabling them to share information, adapt in real time, and continue operating even when communications are disrupted or denied. Havoc optimizes mission performance and minimizes human risk. Havoc was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Learn more at havocai.com.

Media Contacts

Leidos Media Relations

Brandon Ver Velde

(571) 926-1627

[email protected]

Havoc Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.