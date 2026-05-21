Leidos to help strengthen global IT operations for the U.S. Department of State under Evolve contract

Company selected in four categories to deliver secure, reliable IT supporting U.S. diplomacy globally

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is set to help modernize IT systems U.S. diplomats rely on worldwide through four awards under the U.S. Department of State's Evolve contract.

Through Evolve, Leidos is ready to support secure access to critical systems and data across the State Department's global network. This includes strengthening cybersecurity, modernizing applications and infrastructure and improving the reliability of IT services across a network of embassies and consulates.

"The Department of State runs one of the most globally dispersed IT environments in the federal government," said Leidos Digital Modernization President Steve Hull. "Diplomats and embassy staff depend on secure, resilient systems that perform in any environment. These awards position us to deliver technology that supports their mission every day."

Leidos received awards in four functional categories: cloud and data center services; application development services; network and telecommunications services; and customer and end user support.

Evolve is a multiple award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract that includes a one-year base period and six option years, with a total ceiling of $10 billion.

Leidos brings extensive experience in cloud migration, zero trust security, AI-driven operations and global network modernization. By using automation and continuous monitoring, the company helps agencies advance cyber defenses, improve information sharing and maintain reliable operations worldwide.

This award supports Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategic focus on digital modernization, cyber and customer-centric innovation leveraging AI and IT transformation.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contact:

Brandon Ver Velde

(571) 926-1627

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.