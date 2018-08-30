Leidos Health Named Top IT Consultant by Black Book Survey

RESTON, Va., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE : LDOS ), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it was named by Black Book Market Research as the 2018 Top Health Information Technology (IT) Consultant according to polls taken by nearly 2,000 healthcare providers and organizations. The company rated highest overall for client experience and satisfaction across a variety of segments, and was ranked No. 1 in the Go-Live Support and Cerner Implementation categories.

Since 2009, Black Book has surveyed the client experience of healthcare software and services users for trends and industry insights. Black Book measures customer satisfaction across 20 consultant-centric, performance indicators such as innovation, level of advisory expertise on subject matter, scalability, engagement successes, and return on investment.

Leidos also ranked in the top 10 for other Black Book IT Consultants & Advisor categories. These include: Enterprise Resource Planning (No. 3); IT Assessment and Vendor Selection (No. 3); Revenue Cycle Management Optimization (No. 5); System-Wide Technology & Digitalization Strategy (No. 5); Epic Implementations (No. 6); Financial Strategic Planning (No. 7); Clinical Workflow Optimization (No. 9); and Value Based Care Transformation & Strategy (No. 10).

With innovative solutions that span from the research bench to the patient bedside, the Leidos Health Group provides a 360 degree approach to helping federal, military, life sciences, and hospital customers solve their most critical healthcare challenges. "Our team brings deep systems integration and healthcare IT expertise to both commercial and government customers," said Leidos Health Group President, Jon Scholl. "This recognition underscores both the breadth and value of the consulting services we provide to our hospital and health system customers."

In total, 142 consultant firms received crowd-sourced evaluations from the polls conducted Q1 to Q3 2018. The survey methodology and full listing of healthcare consultant and advisory firm rankings in each category can be found at Black Book's website: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/it-consultants-and-advisors.

About Leidos



Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.





Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

