Leidos to support over 4.7 million service members and families through Military OneSource

RESTON, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 4.7 million Department of War service members and family members will continue to receive comprehensive well-being services through Military OneSource, supported by Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) through a $456 million contract from the General Services Administration to manage the program over four years.

Military OneSource provides confidential counseling, resources for parents and caregivers, tax services, spouse employment support, relocation and deployment tools, and more to service members and their families via phone and live chat 24/7.

"As a military spouse, I know how important it is to have straightforward access to these services," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health president. "Leidos has been supporting active duty and retired military personnel, and their families, for many years now. Strengthening the health and readiness of those in uniform is a responsibility we feel deeply across our company."

Leidos delivers a broad range of health services, including 2.8 million exams each year for active-duty service members, veterans, government employees, and civilians across the United States and in 44 countries. The company also provides non-medical counseling through a network of more than 1,200 counselors at over 135 military installations worldwide and has deployed the world's largest electronic health record system, serving nearly 10 million people across the Department of War and other federal agencies.

Leidos's work on Military OneSource aligns with the managed health services priority of the company's NorthStar 2030 growth strategy.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contact:

Brandon Ver Velde

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(571) 926-1627

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.