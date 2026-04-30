Leidos receives $869 million Army contract to accelerate military decision making

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Using artificial intelligence, advanced networking and modular open architecture, Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) will design, build and integrate secure systems for the Pentagon that help warfighters make better, faster decisions across the electromagnetic spectrum and land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

The work will be done under a five-year, $869 million MACRO (Mission Awareness Capabilities Ramp-up and Optimization) II competitive contract recently awarded by the U.S. Army.

"This program is designed to help the joint force turn growing volumes of data into clear, operationally relevant insight, with the goal of enabling warfighters to understand the battlefield and act faster than the enemy," said Chad Haferbier, Leidos senior vice president of decision advantage. "We are excited to partner with the Army and joint partners to accelerate how we develop and integrate mission systems for multi-domain operations."

This effort is aligned with key elements of Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy, including emphasizing decision advantage through digital modernization, developing critical mission software and supporting evolving warfighter requirements.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with more than 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.