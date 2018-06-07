Leidos Honored with Prestigious Defense Security Service Award

The annual award, in its 52nd year, recognizes large and small companies for establishing and maintaining a security program that far exceeds the basic National Industrial Security Program requirements and providing leadership to other cleared facilities in developing best practices while maintaining the highest standards for security. Of the more than 13,300 cleared contractors, less than one percent are annually selected to receive this award. Leidos' Corporate Security department was honored with the award.

Facilities are only eligible for the recognition if they achieve a minimum of two consecutive "superior" industrial security review ratings and show a sustained degree of excellence and innovation in their overall security program management, implementation and oversight.

"Our customers entrust Leidos with highly sensitive data and we take that trust very seriously," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Being named a Cogswell Award winner is a testament to our security team's commitment to implementing best practices and creating an environment where security and safety come first."



The Cogswell award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense. Cogswell was responsible for developing the basic principles of the National Industrial Security Program, which includes an emphasis on the partnership between industry and government to protect classified information.

