Leidos, Intel, and First Genesis Earn ACT-IAC Blockchain Innovations Award

RESTON, Va., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), Intel Corporation, and First Genesis today announced their collaborative approach in developing blockchain technologies to improve healthcare has earned the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council's (ACT-IAC) 2019 Audience Choice Award. The effort sees Leidos, Intel Corporation, and First Genesis working together to enable healthcare data exchange and inter-operability among different electronic healthcare record (EHR) or electronic record management (ERM) systems that serves the interests of patients and clinical research.

The team's winning submission was selected from among nine finalists who submitted presentations on the application of blockchain for government missions. The team's presentation addressed inter-operability challenges in the current IT infrastructure that make it difficult to report and share health information data and clinical trial results. As a result, the solution provides a secure platform to seamlessly exchange health information data and clinical trial results across diverse healthcare providers.

"This was truly a collective effort by the Leidos, Intel and First Genesis team," said Doreen Cohen, Leidos Health Group's senior vice president of Government Health and Safety Solutions. "We are thrilled to be recognized for what we feel is game-changing technology that advances public health and safety."

"The collaboration between Intel, Leidos and First Genesis uses the unique advantages of blockchain technology to deliver interoperability across multiple EHR systems, a major challenge to scaling the benefits of electronic records," said Ray Yep, director of Federal Health at Intel. "The solution, built on 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane SSDs, offers the performance and scalability to help make blockchain-based multi-provider ERM a reality in the marketplace."

"We have architected our Blockchain Platform as a Service to address the traditional IT platform challenges in interoperability, security, performance, and scalability," said Pascal Watty, chief executive officer of First Genesis. "It's an honor to be recognized with our collaborators for this innovation award."

About First Genesis

First Genesis provides its clients unparalleled expertise in data security, connectivity, interoperability and digital transactions. Our innovative solutions help business and technology leaders solve the most complex data issues.

Our technologies provide creative and actionable solutions that facilitate the sharing of information between governments, organizations, communities, and individuals. The First Genesis team is composed of subject matter experts in blockchain, data security, connectivity, and interoperability.

First Genesis has provided innovative technology solutions to some of the largest industries in the world, including Aerospace, Defense, Oil and Gas, Finance, Health Care, and Information Technology.

Contact:

Tom Deloney

Executive Vice President of Sales,

(832) 274-1787

tdeloney@firstgenesis.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Melissa Koskovich

(571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com

Suzzanna Martinez

(303) 299-5343

suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon and Optane are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

