Leidos Joins the Scaled Agile Partner Network as a Gold Partner

RESTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today that it has joined the Scaled Agile Partner Network as a Gold Transformation Partner. This worldwide network includes transformation and platform providers who help enterprises facilitate and accelerate business results through adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®).

As the world's leading framework for enterprise agility, SAFe® helps businesses address the significant challenges of developing and delivering high-quality software and systems in the shortest sustainable lead-time.

"As a Scaled Agile Gold Transformation Partner, we demonstrate our commitment to customer success as they scale their agile practices through adoption of SAFe," said Rick Goodwin, vice president of Leidos Mission Software Systems. "Our partnership with Scaled Agile allows us to augment our software development methods, tools and training with SAFe as we support our customers with their lean-agile transformations."

"Working with best-in-class partners like Leidos represents our commitment to helping software and systems-dependent enterprises improve time-to-market, quality, and employee engagement," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and cofounder of Scaled Agile, Inc. "By incorporating SAFe into their solution offering, Leidos is enabling the world's largest Government customers to become more agile and effective in accomplishing their critical missions"

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 450,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. For more information on Scaled Agile and SAFe, visit scaledagile.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

