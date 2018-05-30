Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network

The Leidos Alliance is comprised of three strategic levels: Corporate Strategic Partner, Technology Alliance Partner and Emerging Technology Partner. Corporate Strategic Partners are true collaborators that have strong technical capabilities underscored with a well-established relationship with Leidos. Technology Alliance Partners are close company allies with recognized experience and expertise, while Emerging Technology Partners are known associates with significant interest from the organization.

"The Leidos Alliance brings together our key suppliers to forge a new avenue to achieve technological milestones and efficiencies that support our current and future customers," said Bob Gemmill, Leidos Vice President of Strategic Sourcing. "The program highlights the importance of our supplier base to the company and emphasizes the value we place on our key program partners."

Companies included in the inaugural Leidos Alliance are as follows:

Corporate Strategic Partners:

Dell-EMC

Technology Alliance Partners:

McAfee, Amazon Web Services, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Juniper

Emerging Technology Partners:

To be announced at a later date

"Leidos' Alliance Partner Network builds on an already successful partnership we have enjoyed between our two companies," says Tracy Pavillard, vice president for federal channels and systems integrator programs at Dell EMC. "We share their commitment to delivering transformational technology for our customers' missions, and look forward to the innovation this partnership will foster."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich Jason Kello

(571) 526-6850 (571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com Jason.Kello@leidos.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-launches-the-leidos-alliance-partner-network-300656610.html

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

