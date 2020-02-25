Leidos Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for Third Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced that it has been named as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute for the third consecutive year. The annual designation recognizes companies who influence and drive positive change in the business community and societies around the world.

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This year, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"From our Board of Directors to employees at every level of our company, strong ethics are the foundation of our culture," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. "We have invested strategically in a robust ethics and compliance program, and we will continue to nurture these practices to positively impact our employees, our customers, and the communities in which we operate."

"Being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the third consecutive year is a testament to our 36,000 employees who prioritize ethical behavior as an integral component of our business," added Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Michele Brown. "Achieving this exclusive recognition would not be possible without the commitment of our employees to act with integrity every day."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. All companies that participated in the assessment process received an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

"On behalf of the Ethisphere Institute, I'd like to personally congratulate Leidos on being recognized as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies," said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere CEO. "We especially applaud Leidos' leadership in pioneering a number of industry best practices in the development of its Ethics and Compliance Program, and its commitment to making a positive impact in the communities where they operate."

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

