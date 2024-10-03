Leidos names Downey chief communications and marketing officer

RESTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500 innovation leader, has named Thomas J. Downey as executive vice president, chief communications and marketing officer, reporting to Leidos CEO Tom Bell, effective Oct. 7.

Downey joins Leidos with extensive industry experience garnered through a 31-year career at Boeing and heritage McDonnell Douglas; including more than a decade as Boeing's top communications official.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Tom Downey to the Leidos team," said Leidos CEO Tom Bell. "With a track record of professional excellence in the industry, Tom brings a wealth of expertise to guide our journey to build a world-class brand and to deepen our connections with our customers, employees and other constituencies. We look forward to his leadership and vision contributing to the continued growth and reputation of the Leidos brand and business in the years ahead."

In his role, Downey will lead all aspects of the company's internal and external communications and marketing functions. He will also oversee the integration of the Leidos government affairs team within the organization to ensure the company speaks with one voice to all constituencies while continuing to shape the stories and policies that impact its ability to innovate and deliver for customers.

"I'm honored to be joining Leidos at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company," said Downey. "It is an exceptionally capable team with a positive outlook and important mission to drive growth through innovative solutions for its customers. I look forward to being part of the bright future that lies ahead for this company."

During his three decades in industry, Downey has held a wide range of positions in communications, community relations, business development and legislative affairs. He is a graduate of Saint Louis University, previously served as a public affairs officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and worked on Capitol Hill as a Brookings Institution Congressional Fellow. He is an active supporter of numerous charitable organizations.

