Leidos Names Kamal Dua as Chief Audit Executive

RESTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, announced today that Kamal Dua has been named the company's new chief audit executive. Dua will lead the company's internal audit function, which provides independent, objective evaluation of the company's risk management practices, internal controls, and governance processes. He will report to the Audit & Finance Committee of the board of directors and administratively to Leidos General Counsel Jerry Howe.

Dua comes to the role with nearly 35 years of audit and governance experience for a variety of organizations. He most recently served as the vice president of internal audit and compliance for the Harris Corporation, and has served in audit leadership positions for Cable & Wireless Communications PLC, Mitchell & Titus LLP, and Comcast Corporation.

"Kamal's significant audit experience will add exceptional value to our enterprise operations as we prepare to implement a new structure optimized for long-term growth," said Roger Krone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome his broad insight of corporate governance, and look forward to having him as part of our leadership team."

Kamal is a certified public accountant in the U.S. and fellow chartered accountant in the United Kingdom. He holds an M.B.A. from Long Island University, an M.S. in information systems engineering from Polytechnic University, and an M.S. in sustainability management from Columbia University. He is also a candidate for an M.S. in cybersecurity from the University of South Florida.

