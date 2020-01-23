Leidos names Michael Jackman as new Health Group Chief Operating Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today that Michael Jackman has been named the Leidos Health Group's chief operating officer (COO). In his new role, Jackman will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Health Group while working in close collaboration with the group's leadership team to deliver a range of solutions and services designed to meet today's healthcare challenges.

Prior to joining Leidos, Jackman served as an operating partner at Ardan Equity Partners, a private equity firm exclusively focused on healthcare enterprise software. His primary responsibility consisted of collaborating with health executives to build platforms designed to accelerate company growth. Before that, Jackman was chief executive officer of Mach7 Technologies, where he led the business in health imaging modernization, enterprise data sharing, and patient data consolidation.

Jackman also served as the leader for the Americas Region of GE Healthcare's Digital HCIT Division, where he oversaw the HCIT business in Latin America, the U.S., and Canada. He has also held executive roles for Carestream Health, iSOFT Health Group, and Eastman Kodak where he led Kodak healthcare research and development (R&D) globally. Jackman's career started at IBM where he was vice president of Systems and Technology for the IBM Personal Systems Group for close to two decades.

"Michael is a growth-minded leader with decades of executive experience in healthcare systems optimization," said Jon Scholl, Leidos Health Group president. "His previous administration of digital transformation and healthcare R&D initiatives will be instrumental in our long-term growth strategy."

"I am thrilled to join an organization that leverages technology to enhance the continuum of care from research laboratory to patient bedside," said Michael Jackman, the new chief operating officer for the Leidos Health Group. "I look forward to introducing expertise that will further improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for our customers' important work."

Michael holds a Master's of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Rhode Island in electrical and electronics engineering.

