Leidos Partnership Delivers MHS GENESIS Health Record to Naval Medical Center San Diego

RESTON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to nearly 6,000 additional clinicians and other providers as part of its most recent Wave deployment.

The Leidos partnership has effectively developed and deployed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

The program is on track to replace the military's existing health records software with a single, common record connecting the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Coast Guard and private-sector health care providers. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide a single solution for millions of service members and their families.

"Now more than ever our military needs the most advanced healthcare delivery system," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "We remain diligently focused on meeting the implementation schedule for this vital program and are proud of the team's ability to continue delivering during these challenging times."

MHS GENESIS is currently live and operational across 20 military treatment facility commands with approximately 20,000 active users.

"The progress to date demonstrates our team's focus and commitment to ensuring we have the right people in the right places to get this done," said Holly Joers, acting program executive officer for the Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS).

MHS GENESIS is deploying across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves. Each Wave will target a specific region over one year, with an average of three hospitals and numerous physical locations for each Wave. This approach enables the DOD to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior Waves to maximize subsequent Waves' efficiencies. Full deployment of MHS GENESIS is expected by the end of calendar year 2023.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 39,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

