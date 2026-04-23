Leidos receives $617 million from U.S. Army for air defense launchers

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) received a $617 million award from the U.S. Army to build and deliver additional launchers for the Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 (IFPC Inc 2) system, the Army's newest mobile, ground-based air defense system. Combined with $356 million awarded in July and September 2025, Leidos now has nearly $1.2 billion in production contracts supporting the Army's future efforts to field this capability at scale.

Agile and modular, IFPC Inc 2 is designed and built to evolve with emerging technology to provide air-defense capability against rapidly evolving threats.

Leidos has more than 100 launchers committed for delivery. The contracts represent a defining investment in IFPC Inc 2 and the system's progress toward full-rate production. The funding also supports continued research, development and testing, paving the way for future orders through 2029.

"These awards reflect the Army's confidence in our team and the growing demand for a proven defense system that's available today," said Dino Pusinsky, vice president of the IFPC Inc 2 product area at Leidos. "We're working with our Army and industry partners to apply innovative manufacturing and engineering strategies that ensure this capability is ready when and where it's needed, while building resiliency and capacity across the supply chain to support sustained, scalable production."

Leidos delivered the first IFPC Inc 2 Initial Operational Test and Evaluation launcher two months ahead of schedule. The milestone and recent production contracts demonstrate the disciplined execution and readiness guiding its trusted Air and Missile Defense work, which is part of the company's NorthStar 2030 strategic focus to support the Department of War.

IFPC Inc 2 protects against today's threats and adapts to tomorrow's challenges. Built on an open architecture, the system is designed to integrate current and future effectors, providing Warfighters with flexible, scalable protection against cruise missiles and unmanned aerial threats. As a key component of the Army's layered Air and Missile Defense architecture, this mobile, ground-based weapon system integrates with existing command-and-control systems and offers plug-and-play protection while maintaining compatibility with Army transport platforms and vehicles.

Agile and modular, IFPC Inc 2 is designed and built to evolve with emerging technology to provide air-defense capability against rapidly evolving threats.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. Several factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contact:

Brandon Ver Velde

(571) 526-6257

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.