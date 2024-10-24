Leidos Receives Success Memorandum from Defense Innovation Unit for its EV Charging as a Service Project

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced today it has received a success memorandum from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for the completion of key milestones in its Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service (EV CaaS) prototype for the Department of the Air Force (DAF). This milestone establishes Leidos as the sole vendor authorized by the DIU to provide a FedRAMP-accredited budget-neutral EV CaaS solution for the Department of Defense (DOD) and the U.S. government.

Leidos EV Charger deployed to electrify DAF non-tactical fleet vehicle missions

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Defense Innovation Unit," said Vicki Schmanske, president of the Leidos Commercial & International Sector. "This achievement underscores our dedication to pioneering sustainable and efficient energy solutions that support the U.S. government's commitment to a resilient future. We are excited to build on this success and expand our partnership with the DOD to enhance critical infrastructure."

Leidos completed the initial prototype milestones in under a year, achieving significant progress in planning, designing, and deploying third party financed EV charging facilities and power infrastructure to electrify non-tactical fleet operations at Air Force Plant 42, Dover Air Force Base, and Fairchild Air Force Base.

This comprehensive effort provides government fleet and installation leaders with a budget-neutral solution that assures mission continuity at a pace to meet the arrival of non-tactical EVs. The success memo means Leidos is now officially authorized to deliver make-ready infrastructure, fully furnished and cybersecure EV charging facilities, and a first-in-government budget-neutral EV CaaS business model on a broad scale.

Building on this success, Leidos was recently awarded its first production other transaction agreement by the DAF to design and build scaled EV charging infrastructure at Edwards Air Force Base, one of the Air Force's largest domestic installations. Under the agreement, Leidos has created a templated model for its solution to be deployed rapidly and securely across each of the military services and the DOD.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

