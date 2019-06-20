Leidos Regains Top Spot on Washington Technology Top 100 List

RESTON, Va., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has regained the No. 1 ranking on the Washington Technology Top 100 list, the second time the company has made the top spot. The annual list ranks the largest government contractors in the federal market based on fiscal 2018 prime contracts in the areas of information technology, systems integration, professional services, and other high-tech services.

In its 50th year, Leidos continues to be a global leader in the integration and application of information technology, engineering, and science by developing innovative solutions for customers' most demanding challenges. Leidos completed a successful merger with Lockheed Martin's Information Systems & Global Solutions business in 2016, allowing the company to expand its scope and competencies at a much greater scale. Today, the $10.19 billion company focuses on high-growth segments such as secure digital transformation, mission critical software, and transformative logistics for domestic and international customers in the defense, civil, intelligence, and health markets.

"Our scale, technical competencies, talented people, and culture of innovation has enabled us to be a trusted provider of solutions and services to customers for 50 years," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Regaining the top spot is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our employees who work hard every day to solve some of the world's toughest challenges."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

