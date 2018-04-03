Leidos Revises Scheduled Start Time of Its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

RESTON, Va., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, has revised the scheduled start time of its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018, to 7:30 AM Eastern Time, from the previously scheduled start time of 8:00 AM Eastern Time. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on May 3, 2018.
The details for the earnings conference call follow:
Date: May 3, 2018
Time: 7:30 AM (ET)
To Listen via the Internet:
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.
To Listen via Telephone:
877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)
+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)
Replay:
A telephone playback of the first quarter 2018 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 10:30 AM (ET) on May 3, 2018, through 11:59 PM (ET) on May 10, 2018. The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415), and entering conference ID 13677974.
An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.
About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.
Media contact:
Melissa Koskovich
571.526.6850
koskovichm@leidos.com
Investor Relations:
Kelly M. Freeman
571.526.7686
ir@leidos.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-revises-scheduled-start-time-of-its-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300623772.html
SOURCE Leidos
