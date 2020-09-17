Leidos, Rush University System for Health Team Up to Expedite Emergency Department Workflow

RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced a two-year agreement with Rush University System for Health (RUSH) to deploy a jointly-developed emergency department command center application. The application's real-time patient flow mapping and logic-based recommendations will enable lean process improvement and support improved patient outcomes for RUSH, currently ranked #17 on U.S. News and World Reports' "Honor Roll of Best Hospitals."

"RUSH emergency departments care for approximately 65,000 patients a year, and that number is only increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "We look forward to working with RUSH to create an emergency department of the future that not only meets demand, but also increases capacity while delivering an improved patient and staff experience."

"We are incredibly excited to team with Leidos on the development of the emergency department command center," said Dr. Paul Casey, acting chief medical officer and vice chairman of operations for the Rush University Medical Center Department of Emergency Medicine. "We are confident the combination of RUSH's leading quality and lean design thinking with the operational excellence of Leidos will be transformational for emergency departments throughout the country at a time when operational efficiencies and high quality, safe care are essential for continued success."

The emergency department command center application employs technology advancements first utilized in Leidos' decades-long support of military command centers. Emergency department staff will use the command center's real-time dashboards to efficiently manage patient flow by priority level. The application collects data during a patient's stay, beginning at triage, to recommend next steps and resources required – such as additional staff, beds/rooms and testing/imaging. As a result, bottlenecks are reduced, decision-making is improved and patients are treated in a more timely fashion.

The emergency department command center is built upon the Leidos Enterprise Application Framework (LEAF), an Edison Award™ winning platform originally developed to enable rapid application development for the Department of Defense. Learn more at leidos.com/careC2.

About Rush

Rush University System for Health (RUSH) brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, RUSH is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research, community partnerships and empowering a new generation of health care providers. RUSH comprises Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive providers network and numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The Medical Center was also ranked No. 1 in the nation by Vizient and named a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

