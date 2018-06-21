Leidos Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for July 26, 2018 at 8:00AM (ET)

RESTON, Va., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, July 26, 2018, at 8:00 AM (ET) to announce its second quarter 2018 financial results. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on July 26, 2018.
The details for the earnings conference call follow:
Date: July 26, 2018
Time: 8:00 AM (ET)
To Listen via the Internet:
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.
To Listen via Telephone:
877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)
+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)
Replay:
A telephone playback of the second quarter 2018 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 AM (ET) on July 26, 2018, through 11:59 PM (ET) on August 2, 2018. The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415), and entering conference ID 13680895.
An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.
About Leidos:
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.
Media contact:
Melissa Koskovich
571.526.6850
koskovichm@leidos.com
Investor Relations:
Kelly P. Hernandez
571.526.6404
ir@leidos.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-schedules-second-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-for-july-26-2018-at-800am-et-300669962.html
SOURCE Leidos
