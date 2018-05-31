Leidos to Participate in the STIFEL 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

RESTON, Va., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Mass.
Chris Cage, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in a question and answer 'fireside chat' on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 3:35pm Eastern time.
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com, with a replay option available for 30 days afterward.
About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.
