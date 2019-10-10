Leidos to Provide National Institutes of Health Software Development Support Services

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a follow-on contract by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to provide a wide range of software development services in support of the Office of Extramural Research (OER). The single award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods, and an approximate value of $150 million, if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Bethesda, MD.

The OER provides vital solutions to manage the receipt, processing, review, award reporting and monitoring of more than $30 billion in research and non-research grants awarded annually to improve human health through biomedical research and public health services. OER systems are used by applicants and grantees at more than 38,000 institutions worldwide.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide software development services including design, development, and application testing services following the eRA Agile software development lifecycle. Leidos' use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to increase efficiency and drive down maintenance costs for OER.

"Since 2008, Leidos has provided OER with eRA Software Development Support Services to enhance its framework for research administration, scientific integrity, and public accountability," said Jon Scholl, Leidos Health Group president. "This follow-on award is a testament to our innovative software development approach and seamless technical support for a customer that is critical to the biomedical research community."

