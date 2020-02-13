Leidos to provide Technical Support Services for the CDC's Center for Preparedness and Response

RESTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a follow-on prime contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide technical support services for the Center for Preparedness and Response (CPR) under a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, firm-fixed-price, time and materials contract has a five-year base period of performance and a total potential value of $100 million. Work will be performed primarily in Atlanta, Ga.

The Center for Preparedness and Response has primary oversight and responsibility for all programs that comprise CDC's public health preparedness and response portfolio. Through an all-hazards approach to preparedness, focusing on threats from natural, biological, chemical, nuclear, and radiological events, CPR helps the nation prepare for and respond to urgent threats to the public's health.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide support to a broad range of professional services supporting CPR including public health management; administrative, financial, and technical assistance; health communication; scientific and medical consulting; and project management. Leidos will leverage its reliable mission critical operational and emergency response services to enhance the overall coordination, oversight, and accountability of emergency response activities throughout the CDC.

"Leidos is privileged to continue its important work with the CDC as they carry out their mission to ensure our nation's health security against public health threats," said Doreen Cohen, Leidos Health Group's senior vice president of Government Health and Safety Solutions. "Our team is committed to applying proven processes and technical expertise to deliver vital, cost-effective services and help protect our citizens."

