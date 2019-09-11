Leidos to Showcase Airborne ISR and Technology Solutions at 2019 Air, Space & Cyber Conference

RESTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader will demonstrate innovative solutions that give the U.S. Air Force a decisive edge during the Air Force Association's 2019 Air, Space and Cyber Conference from Sept. 16-18 at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The Leidos team will showcase a variety of displays, demos, and spotlight talks in booth #133.



The company will display the Foxhound Sensor Platform, which is a specially modified DHC-8 aircraft used as a low-signature multi-intelligence solution for the U.S. Special Operations Command. Leidos will also display its Commercially Hosted Infrared Payload (CHIRP) satellite, a wide field of view staring geostationary payload that uses infrared sensors, and discuss its ground-based space situational awareness capabilities.

The Leidos booth will also feature a variety of demos including: the Leidos Aviation Maintenance Management Information System, a mission readiness solution that provides engineers an easy-to-use interface for accessing information; the Command and Control Incident Management and Emergency Response Application, an integrated composite picture of wing/unit resources for improved resource management; the Automated Installation Entrance and Exit Network, a unique electronic security system that improves access control to critical infrastructure; and an interactive demo called ADEPT that shows assured positioning, navigation, and timing.

Leidos subject matter experts will provide daily spotlight talks during exhibit hours on topics that include resilient navigation, space ISR support, collaborative autonomy, cyber analysis at scale, and a consolidated analytics framework.

"We take great pride in helping the U.S. Air Force achieve global mission success and multi-domain dominance from air to cyberspace," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "Participation in the Air, Space and Cyber Conference gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our understanding of the Air Force's challenges in all-source ISR, mission readiness, command and control, integrated force protection, and resilient navigation as they apply to future operating concepts."

