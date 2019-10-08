Leidos to Showcase Army Readiness and Modernization Solutions at AUSA 2019

RESTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader will demonstrate innovative solutions that accelerate the future of U.S. Army readiness and modernization in booth #2003 at the Association of the U.S. Army's annual exposition and conference from Oct. 14-16 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington D.C. The Leidos team will showcase a variety of differentiated capabilities driven by investments in the next generation of tools, technologies, and systems that support the Army's current fight and future adaptations.

The Leidos booth will also display a variety of demonstrations including: Assured Data Engine for Positioning and Timing, Consolidated Analytic Framework, Cyber Adversarial Reasoning, Leidos Special Mission Aircraft featuring an aviation maintenance management information system, Base Defense Modernization, Tactical Decision Kit featuring augmented reality and virtual reality, Time Integration Gigawatt Electromagnetic Response, and Emerging Training Technologies. Additionally, the booth will feature informative videos on topics such as readiness, data quality and systems, and software defined networks.

"The U.S. Army and joint forces face unprecedented challenges as near peer adversaries work to separate the U.S. and its partners politically in space, time and function," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "From aircraft to algorithms, Leidos will showcase solutions that address those challenges and ready the force of the future to deploy, fight and win decisively."

For more information, visit Leidos at booth #2003 in the exhibit hall or at www.leidos.com/AUSA.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

