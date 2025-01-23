Leidos wins TSA logistics contract

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) today announced a follow-on checkpoint sustainment contract to maintain 12,000 units of Transportation Security Equipment (TSE) deployed at more than 430 airport locations in the U.S. and its territories. The contract was awarded for the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Deployment and Security Division. The contract has an eight-year period of performance and a maximum value of $2.6 billion.

"As air travel volume continues to grow, ensuring fast and frictionless TSA checkpoints will only become more important," said Roy Stevens, Leidos National Security Sector president. "Leidos will draw on our decades of expertise in predictive analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics to continue to provide exceptional mission support to TSA."

Under the contract, Leidos will work with original equipment manufacturers to maintain high TSE operational availability and other key operational metrics via preventive, corrective, and depot maintenance. Leidos will provide services including program management, contractor logistics support, and supply chain risk analysis along with TSA service response center oversight and TSA IT infrastructure development and maintenance.

To support TSA's mission, Leidos maintains a dedicated system to support field service technicians, capture metrics, perform predictive analytics, and leverage the capabilities of Leidos Trusted Mission AI to support screening system availability. Leidos has supported TSA's core passenger screening mission with integrated logistics since 2013.

