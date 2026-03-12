LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. and Shime Town Launch Full-Scale Initiative to Balance Teacher Work-Style Reform and Club Activity Engagement

Following a pilot program, the new initiative aims to expand in scale, enabling teachers to choose whether to teach through side jobs.

TOKYO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that it has entered into a contract (the "Contract") with Shime Town, Kasuya District, Fukuoka Prefecture ("Shime Town") to support the transition of junior high school club activities to local communities in Shime Town and to provide sports instruction and related management services.

Leifras has been engaging in a one-year pilot program in Shime Town from April 2025 (the "Pilot Program"). Through the new initiative under the Contract (the "Initiative"), Leifras expects to advance nationwide reforms to improve teachers' working conditions while establishing a system for compensated "side jobs" that allows teachers who wish to provide guidance for club activities to receive fair compensation, thereby creating a new model for regional club activities.

Contract Overview

Client: Shime Town, Kasuya District, Fukuoka Prefecture

Contract Period: February 2, 2026 to March 31, 2027 (Leifras' instruction services are scheduled to commence from April 2026)

Background: Nationwide Transition Pursuing Better Club Activities for Both Children and Teachers

Japan's transition of extracurricular club activities to local communities aims to ensure that children continue to have opportunities to engage in diverse sports and cultural activities even amid declining birthrates. At the same time, the transition seeks to enhance the quality of school club activities through specialized instruction by experienced professionals. Additionally, the transition also helps reduce the burden on teachers, who have long faced challenges such as long working hours due to supervision duties on holidays, thereby promoting reforms in teachers' working practices.

The core of the transition lies in building a sustainable club activity framework while maintaining the educational roles that club activities have traditionally fulfilled in Japan: fostering social skills and character development. However, many teachers have expressed sentiments for teaching club activities. Additionally, numerous students have expressed anxiety about the future, asking whether teachers will still be able to participate in club activities.

The shift to community-based club activities is an educational reform that aims to provide children with the optimal environment for club activities while also increasing the options available to teachers regarding club activity instruction. Under the Contract with Shime Town, Leifras' instructors are expected to take the lead in guiding club activities on holidays, creating an environment where children can receive specialized instruction. Meanwhile, teachers who wish to continue guiding club activities can do so as "side jobs" with permission from their schools and receive compensation for their work. The Initiative aims to build a sustainable framework for club activities. In the Pilot Program, three teachers in Shime Town conducted extracurricular club activities on holidays as compensated side jobs.

Future Prospects: From Pilot Testing to Full-scale Implementation

With the Pilot Program, Leifras has accumulated expertise in managing club activities tailored to Shime Town through engagement in Shime Town's transition of junior high school club activities to community-based programs.

Through the Initiative, Leifras plans to expand its scope and continue working alongside Shime Town to build a sustainable sports environment through collaboration among the municipality, schools, and private-sector companies.

Market Environment and Trends

Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology ("MEXT") has designated the six-year period from 2026 to 2031 as the "Reform Implementation Period" under its "Comprehensive Guidelines for the Reform of Club Activities and the Promotion of Community Club Activities". The guidelines state the following specific initiatives for this period:

Holiday Club Activities: In principle, MEXT aims to shift all holiday club activities to community-based models.

Weekday Club Activities: MEXT plans to execute further reforms while addressing various issues.

This signifies that following the previous trial "Promotion Period (FY2023-2025)," the implementation of the guideline now entered a phase of full-scale implementation of community-based club activities across all local governments nationwide.

The Contract with Shime Town commences in the first year of the "Reform Implementation Period" (FY2026) and serves as a pioneering case aligned with the national policy roadmap.

As this nationwide transition to community-based clubs accelerates, Leifras aims to further strengthen its position in the expanding market for outsourced public education-related services.

Achievements in Club Activity Support

Leifras has been supporting school clubs since before the nationwide call for localization of club activities, and has been cooperating with a number of local governments across Japan. The Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 also reflected this high demand for school club support, with social business sales increasing 36.4% year-on-year and the number of schools contracted for club activities increasing 53.2% year-on-year, demonstrating continued rapid growth.

Social business sales: JPY 2,358.6 million (+36.4% year-on-year)

Number of schools contracted for club activities: 360 schools (+53.2% year-on-year)

Selected Ongoing Projects Since Fiscal Year 2024

Leifras is expanding its portfolio of club activity support projects, including multi-year contracts, primarily in urban areas and large municipalities.

Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City (Chikusa Ward, Showa Ward, and 12 other wards): New athletic and cultural activity projects at Nagoya City elementary schools

Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City: Nagoya Club Activity Talent Bank Contract Project Tokyo, Minato Ward: Club activity coaching services

Selected New Projects Since Fiscal Year 2025

Osaka Prefecture, Suita City: Suita City Junior High School Club Activity Management and Operation Services

Tokyo, Shibuya Ward: Operation and management personnel and specialized instructor placement for 10 athletic clubs at two public junior high schools

Hokkaido, Monbetsu City: Monbetsu City Community Club Management Services

