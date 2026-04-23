LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Plans to Launch "L-Spo," a New Multi-Sport School to Expand Youth Participation and Strengthen Growth Pipeline

TOKYO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that it is launching "L-Spo" (the "School"), a new multi-sport school for preschoolers and early elementary school students, marking the launch of its fourteenth sports school. By eliminating uniform purchase requirements and utilizing facilities at vocational schools and other institutions, L-Spo is expected to reduce initial and ongoing costs, making it easier for families to access youth sports programs. The initiative is strategically designed to lower barriers to enrollment, broaden participation among younger age groups, and strengthen the Company's long-term customer pipeline. The Company also expects the School to create opportunities for children to participate in sports despite rising living costs and to discover the joy of physical activity.

Background of the School's Opening: Addressing Cost Pressures with Enhanced Accessibility

The financial burden of children's extracurricular activities is an important concern for parents. In response, Leifras is launching the School with significantly reduced initial costs to make sports more accessible. The School offers a low monthly fee of JPY4,800 (including administrative fee), which is significantly lower than those of competitors and the Company's existing schools. Furthermore, the School is designed to reduce the financial burden on parents by eliminating the need to purchase expensive specialized uniforms, adopting "reversible bibs" that can be used for various purposes, such as team division.

Three Key Features of "L-Spo"

L-Spo is not just affordable; it also provides an environment where children can develop safely and enjoyably.

Multi-Sport Experience at a Single School

The School allows children to explore a variety of sports, such as soccer and baseball, without committing to a single discipline. This approach addresses the needs of preschoolers and elementary school students who want to "start out just for fun," creating opportunities for them to discover what they love.

Comprehensive Guidance and Safety Management Emphasizing Individual Attention

Each class is supported by two to three "student crew instructors," with full-time employees rigorously overseeing on-site safety management and providing on-the-job training. This allows the Company to maintain an environment tailored to each child's individual needs and ensure a high standard of instruction.

Smooth Transition as Children Grow

The School allows children to seamlessly transition to the Company's existing offering of thirteen sports schools when they are ready to seriously pursue a specific sport, building on the foundational fitness skills they have developed through L-Spo.

Participants transitioning to other sports schools may receive benefits such as a waiver of the annual membership fee and a free first uniform.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.