LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Holds Signing Ceremony to Mark Appointment as an Official Partner of the Japan Sport Association (JSPO)

TOKYO, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announces that it held a signing ceremony on April 3, 2026 at the headquarters of the Japan Sport Association (JSPO) to commemorate the previously announced partnership agreement with JSPO and Leifras' appointment as an official partner of JSPO's Sports Active Partner Program, effective April 2026. JSPO is a public interest incorporated foundation that plays a central role in Japan's sports ecosystem. Through the partnership, the Company expects to be well-positioned to further expand its business footprint and enhance its social credibility, which it believes will provide a foundation for business growth.

Signing Ceremony to Mark the Appointment as an Official Partner

The signing ceremony for the partnership agreement was held in a conference room of JSPO, which is located at JAPAN SPORT OLYMPIC SQUARE. Mr. Yusaku Morioka, Executive Director of JSPO, attended the ceremony and exchanged the agreement with Leifras' Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kiyotaka Ito. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to building a strong partnership to jointly shape and transform the future of sports in Japan.

Strategic Impact on Business Growth

JSPO is a non-profit private organization in the Japanese sports community and it oversee the development of youth sports clubs attended by approximately 650,000 registered members. It also co-organizes the Japan Games, one of Japan's largest sports festivals with approximately 30,000 participating athletes. As an official partner, Leifras expects to provide financial support as a sponsor and may gain access to JSPO's "Selection Programs" to directly approach participants in JSPO-sponsored projects. Leifras believes that the alignment between Leifras' corporate philosophy, "Changing and designing sports," and JSPO's message, "Toward a desired future with sports," reflect the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability principles that Leifras promotes, which may contribute to the enhancement of its corporate value.

Future Outlook: Accelerating Social Business and Sports School Business on a National Scale

Through this partnership, Leifras aims to leverage JSPO's robust network and social credibility to heighten the Company's brand recognition among local governments and educational institutions nationwide. The Company intends to accelerate the growth of its social business, including school club support services, as well as its sports school business, on a national scale, in order to build a sustainable, inclusive, and enriching sports environment across Japan.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.