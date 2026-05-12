LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Re-selected to Provide Swimming Lesson Support for 1,757 Sessions Across 43 Schools in Fukuoka City

Physical Education Class Support Initiative Aims to Further Reduce Teacher Workloads

TOKYO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that it had been awarded a contract by Fukuoka City for "Swimming Lesson Support Services (West Block)" (the "Contract"). The Contract represents a continuation of the Company's services to support physical education classes and reinforces its role in supporting structural challenges in Japan's education system.

According to the Contract, Leifras will dispatch specialized instructors to support school teachers in 1,757 swimming lesson sessions across 43 elementary schools in Fukuoka City during the term of the Contract, representing a 62% increase from last year in terms of the number of support sessions. The Company plans to further promote the reduction of the burden on teachers in elementary schools and the enhancement of the instruction system for children.

Contract Overview

Client: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture

Contract Period: April 8, 2026 – February 26, 2027

Target Schools and Scale: 43 elementary schools in Fukuoka City

Number of Support Sessions: 1,757 (YoY change: 62%)

Main Scope of Work: Pool supervision by a team of multiple staff members in accordance with the safety management manual, and assistance with practical instruction

Background: Addressing Teacher Workload and Instructional Quality

Currently, few elementary schools in Japan employ dedicated physical education teachers and the Ministry of Sports is promoting an initiative to transition school club activities to private sector providers. Leifras, which has long been entrusted with supporting club activities at elementary, junior high, and high schools nationwide, applies its expertise to support physical education classes as well. Following successful implementation last summer, the Company was re-selected by Fukuoka City this year to provide support for swimming classes, continuing its efforts to create a better environment for physical education classes.

Scope of Support: Increased Support Sessions Across Schools

Under the Contract, the Company will dispatch specialized instructors to elementary schools in Fukuoka City's West Block (Jonan-ku, Sawara-ku, and Nishi-ku). The total number of support sessions has increased by 675, or 62%, this year, compared to 1,082 support sessions in the previous year.

Leifras' specialized instructors will complete the Company's training program as well as standard first aid courses conducted by the Fukuoka City Fire Department. In accordance with the Company's safety management manual, the Company will also share information in advance with the teacher regarding the day's lesson plan and any students requiring special attention. Through this collaborative approach, Leifras aims to ensure student safety while enhancing students' engagement and sense of achievement.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.