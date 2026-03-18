LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Obtains Membership with the Nippon Sport Policy Commission

To Support National Sports Policy and Accelerate Community-Based Transition of School Club Activities

TOKYO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, is pleased to announce that it has obtained membership with the Nippon Sport Policy Commission ("NSPC"), a general incorporated foundation that supports the promotion of sports policy in Japan. Leifras will participate in NSPC's activities as a supporting corporate partner and help promote the principles of Japan's Basic Act on Sport. Through the membership, Leifras aims to further strengthen its network with government and related organizations, and contribute to a sustainable and bright future for club activities by addressing social issues currently facing the Japanese educational field, such as the need to shift club activities from schools to local communities.

Background: Addressing Structural Challenges in School Club Activities

In Japan, maintaining club activities has become increasingly challenging due to teachers' long working hours and declining birth rates, posing a serious social issue in the educational field. In response, the Japanese government is promoting the transition of club activities from schools to communities. Against this backdrop, Leifras has been at the forefront of this transition. As a leading private-sector provider, the Company has been entrusted with club support projects by local governments across the country, dispatching high-quality instructors and managing club operations to support club activities in local communities.

To further promote Leifras' business development and to bring its corporate philosophy of "changing and designing sports" to broader society, Leifras has decided to join NSPC, a leader in promoting sports policy in Japan. Leifras' social business is well aligned with the direction of NSPC'S guideline, such as school club support, and will enable the Company to stay connected with the latest policy trends while satisfying the on-the-ground needs of schools and communities.

Synergy Through Collaboration: Achieving a Bright Future for Club Activities

Through the collaboration with NSPC, the Company expects to gain timely access to the latest information on sports policy through events hosted or co-hosted by NSPC, and also to strengthen its network with government and related organizations. By combining Leifras' extensive on-site know-how as a private-sector company with the national sports policy, the Company aims to contribute to the realization of a "bright future for club activities," which involves the following focus areas:

Achieving a balance that reduces the burden on teachers while preserving opportunities for children to play sports;

Building a new, sustainable sports environment and infrastructure tailored to regional conditions; and

Expanding access to higher-quality sports education based on the latest policy trends.

Future Outlook: Accelerating the Resolution of Social Issues Through Sports

Through its collaboration with NSPC, Leifras intends to enhance its network and social credibility and thus further deepen its collaboration with local governments and educational institutions across the country. Leifras aims to contribute to society as a social business platform that will not only address the issue of club activities, but also transform Japan's entire sports environment into a sustainable one.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.