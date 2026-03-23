LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Releases Two Business Introduction Videos Visualizing "Community Transfer of Club Activities" and "Sports Therapy"

Bringing to Life How Schools, Homes, and Communities Are Changing Across Japan Through Real Insights from the Field

TOKYO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced the release of two business introduction videos highlighting the real-world implementation and impact of its school club support business and after-school daycare service business, the core pillars of the Company's social business. The videos illustrate the Company's role in addressing pressing social challenges in Japan, including long working hours for teachers and the increasing demand for developmental support for children, while showcasing the sustainable operational framework behind Leifras' initiatives through stakeholder interviews and real footage from the field.

Background of the Release: Unraveling a Complex System through Video

As part of its efforts to enhance children's welfare, the Japanese government is promoting "club activity reform" to facilitate student participation, while supporting the development of "after-school daycare services" for children with disabilities. The implementation of these initiatives requires specialized know-how and complex system design. To help visualize the school environment following the transition of club activities to local communities, which can be difficult to convey through written materials alone, the Company produced documentary-style videos that closely follow the programs in action at actual operating sites.

Business Video No. 1: School Club Support Business

Theme: "Building Sustainable Infrastructure Toward the 2026 Reform Implementation Period"

The video explains how the Company is transforming school club activities with an eye toward the "reform implementation period" beginning in 2026, as set by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan.

Beneficiary payment model in practice at Chiyoda Junior and Senior High School: The video features a school that introduced a beneficiary payment model under which parents have covered the costs since April 2025. It captures the perspective of teachers on the change, including one who shared, "We now have time for meetings and to think about the students' futures," offering a concrete look at what reformed club activities can look like.

Dedicated school club activity managers: Rather than simply dispatching instructors, the Company assigns a dedicated manager who serves as a liaison among schools, parents, and the community. The role functions as a coordinating infrastructure within the system that helps identify optimal solutions for each region.

Business Video No. 2: After-school Daycare Service - "LEIF"

Theme: "The Mechanism of 'Sociality' and 'Independence' Developed Through Soccer"

The video highlights the "sports therapy" aspect of LEIF, the after-school daycare service operated by Leifras.

A unique approach combining sports and therapeutic education: Unlike typical daycare services, the Company uses soccer as a teaching medium to demonstrate how children can learn the rules of group interaction and cooperation while having fun.

Building self-esteem and peer support: The video captures a moment when a child who previously struggled to express emotions scores a goal and high-fives friends, as well as the process of change (peer support) in which older children begin to look after younger ones.

Parent testimonials: Parents share firsthand accounts of the program's impact, such as "The fact that they incorporated sports, especially soccer, into their therapeutic education was quite unusual. I was attracted to that and immediately chose LEIF" and "children's self-esteem has grown."

Future Outlook

The Company plans to use these videos in proposals to local governments and boards of education and as informational materials for parents, helping enhance transparency and trust in its services. Guided by its philosophy of "Changing and designing sports," the Company will continue to provide real insights from the field and contribute to improving Japan's education and welfare environment.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.