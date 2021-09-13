Leisure Demand Continues To Drive Hyatt's Brand Growth In Europe

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into six new management and franchise agreements for hotels in Europe across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, and Hyatt Regency brands, further emphasizing a growing desire from travelers, World of Hyatt members, and owners for hotels that offer unique, differentiated experiences and foster genuine connections with people and cultures.

Today's announcement builds on Hyatt's growth strategy to significantly expand its brand portfolio in Europe by the end of 2023 – the six new executed agreements are expected to increase Hyatt's brand presence in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. This is in addition to the recently announced planned acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (ALG), which is expected to expand Hyatt's European brand footprint by 60 percent.

"The newly executed agreements highlight the positive strides we are making towards our growth strategy in Europe, and the new projects sit alongside a strong pipeline of Hyatt-branded hotels scheduled to open over the coming years," said Felicity Black-Roberts, Hyatt's vice president development, Europe. "Confidence in the hospitality sector remains high among investors, and we are delighted to collaborate with leading owners and operators who recognize the value and profitability of Hyatt's entire brand portfolio, with an emphasis on Hyatt's independent collections, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt brands, and lifestyle brands, including Hyatt Centric. With these new deals, we are asserting our expertise in leisure destinations, reinforcing that Hyatt's brands continue to resonate and cater to leisure travelers."

Newly executed deals include:

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt hotel in Crans-Montana, Switzerland

The luxurious boutique hotel Rhodania in the Swiss Alps is expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in 2023. The 41-room hotel is currently located right on the third tee of the famous Severiano Ballesteros golf course, approximately 4,900 feet (1,500 meters) above sea level in one of the most prestigious and well-established year-round mountain destinations in Switzerland. The region is also well known for its wealth of sporting options, including skiing, mountain biking, hiking and golfing; one of the most renowned golf tournaments played on European soil takes place in Crans-Montana each year. The hotel is expected to deliver on the brand's mission of providing experiences that inspire unforgettable memories for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. Inside the hotel, the rooms and suites will be characterized by their elegant and luxurious décor. The hotel's food and beverage outlets will offer high-quality local products and regional cuisine at both the main restaurant and the Swiss Chalet, creating unique dining experiences for worldly, independent-minded guests.

ll Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence, Italy

A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with AG Group for Il Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence, which will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. The luxury boutique 62-room hotel is expected to open in October 2021 and will be the first Hyatt-branded property in Florence. The historic property on the Via de Tornabuoni will be surrounded by many high-end fashion boutiques and some of the most extraordinary tourist attractions. Guests will be able to step back in time with a climb up Giotto's Campanile, a marbled Gothic tower that delivers spectacular views across the city, and will find the historic Ponte Vecchio, which is a Medieval bridge hosting authentic Italian jewelry shops, right at their doorstep. Carefully curated, the hotel's interior design will truly reflect its historic roots from the Renaissance era, offering guests a story-worthy experience. References to the city's architecture, history, nature, and food will be woven throughout the hotel's design and amenities.

JdV by Hyatt

The Tribune Hotel in Rome, Italy

The Tribune Hotel, which is expected to join the JdV by Hyatt brand, will mark a significant and long-awaited milestone in Hyatt's growth strategy: the introduction of the Hyatt brand to Rome. A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with AG Group for the new hotel in the UNESCO World Heritage Site city. The hotel is slated to open in October 2021. Once the capital of an ancient republic and empire, Rome is known as the "Eternal City," remaining today a political capital, religious center, and memorial to the creative imagination of the past. Located just off the Via Veneto, made famous in Federico Fellini's film La Dolce Vita, and close to major tourist attractions, the 52-room upscale hotel will inspire playful travel through neighborhood connections. Whether guests are planning to conclude the evening in style on the hotel's rooftop terrace with views of the Villa Borghese or head out to wander like a local through the city's nightlife, the vibrant Tribune Hotel will welcome everyone with its socially inclusive concept in the center of Rome's most happening neighborhood.

A JdV by Hyatt hotel in Bordeaux, France

Driving further momentum within Hyatt's independent collections portfolio, the JdV by Hyatt brand is expected to debut its first hotel in Bordeaux, France, a city rich in architectural and cultural heritage with highlights including its famous harbor, Port de la Lune, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Alboran Hotels and Hospitality for a JdV by Hyatt hotel, which is expected to open in 2022. Located in one of the most active districts of Bordeaux, the independent hotel will be a true reflection of the local neighborhood, enabling guests to immerse themselves in Bordeaux's culture and connect with its communities. The 147-room property will feature a main restaurant and bar, where guests can enjoy regional flavors, cuisines and drinks, as well as a private rooftop speakeasy bar and terrace for unique experiences. Further thoughtful reflections of the local culture throughout the hotel will invite guests seeking vibrant and socially inclusive stays to embrace the free spirit of Bordeaux.

Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric Altstadt Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany

The Hyatt Centric brand will debut in Germany under a franchise agreement between a Hyatt affiliate and SV Hotel AG. Hyatt Centric Altstadt Hamburg will be located on Moenckebergstrasse, one of Hamburg's most vibrant shopping streets. As a brand synonymous with adventure and being in the center of the action, the Hyatt Centric brand is a perfect addition to this vibrant location. In addition to securing a strong entry for the brand in Hamburg, a key international destination for leisure and business, Hyatt Centric Altstadt Hamburg is slated to open in 2025 and will be the second Hyatt-branded hotel in the city, joining Park Hyatt Hamburg. The property will feature a stunning top-floor panoramic restaurant and bar, outdoor seating, and a fitness center.

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Madrid Residences in Madrid, Spain

Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid will expand on its current hotel accommodations to include a residential component – Hyatt Regency Madrid Residences. With 22 premium apartments, the new complex will be located at Paseo de la Castellana, in the heart of the financial center of the capital and in close proximity to many international businesses, diplomatic offices and embassies. The residences will offer lush and spacious apartments, ranging from 1,000 square feet (100 square meters) to an exceptional 3,700-square-foot (350 square meter) penthouse that will feature a 1,000-square-foot (100 square meter) terrace with panoramic views of the city's main avenue. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, guests of Hyatt Regency Madrid Residences will have access to the services and amenities at Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid. Guests that seek intuitive experiences and stress-free environments will find all they need to stay connected and energized at Hyatt Regency Madrid Residences.

