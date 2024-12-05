L.E.K. Consulting Opens New Offices in UAE and Bahrain

LONDON and BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L.E.K. Consulting, the global strategy consulting firm, has opened two additional offices in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to meet fast-growing demand from clients in the area.

The new offices are in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Manama, Bahrain. Earlier in 2024, L.E.K., which has been serving clients in the GCC for many years, announced a new office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

"We are delighted that our strategic insights and sector expertise are helping so many businesses and investors operating in these fast-growing economies make smart strategic decisions, create value and realize growth," said L.E.K. Global Managing Partner Clay Heskett.

Globally, L.E.K. serves companies and institutions across a broad range of sectors and practices. In the GCC, the Riyadh office focuses on serving clients across financial services, healthcare, education and transportation. The Bahrain and Dubai offices have a particular concentration on financial services.

About L.E.K. Consulting
We're L.E.K. Consulting, a global strategy consultancy working with business leaders to seize competitive advantage and amplify growth. Our insights are catalysts that reshape the trajectory of our clients' businesses, uncovering opportunities and empowering them to master their moments of truth. Since 1983, our worldwide practice – spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe – has guided leaders across all industries, from global corporations to emerging entrepreneurial businesses and private equity investors. Looking for more? Visit www.lek.com.

