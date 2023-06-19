LELO enters the beauty universe

News provided by

LELO

19 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since day one, LELO's mission has been to make people more comfortable and confident in their sexuality. For the last two decades, the company has been revolutionizing the sexual wellness industry and helping individuals discover their needs and desires, helping them build confidence and improve overall well-being. Having mastered this, and coinciding with the twenty years celebration, the company announces its new big venture: delving into the make-up segment and bringing an extra sexy air to the industry.

Continue Reading
LELO make-up
LELO make-up

"Stepping into the realm of beauty is a groundbreaking moment set to transform the industry as we know it. With an unrivalled track record in revolutionizing the sex toy market, LELO is now poised to redefine the beauty world. After two decades of pushing boundaries and setting new standards, we are ready to revolutionize the very concept of beauty on a global scale," says Luka Matutinović, LELO CMO.

He also adds "With our original mission in mind, the first Beauty products we developed are luxury lipsticks that enhance your look and unlock your true potential. As with all our other LELO products, we want to inspire people to feel confident and take in every day as if it was a night of unbridled passion, celebrating freedom and empowerment. For this reason, we have created a lipstick that is truly comfortable, and every shade is truly wearable." 

Drench your lips in a rich, deep colour that lasts for hours 

The LELO™ matte lipsticks come as Stylo and Liquid lipstick. The products come in five beautiful shades each, formulated to have a buttery, non-drying result that lasts all day. Their highly pigmented, long-lasting formulas are designed to give the boldest, most alluring lips. Lip colours have been specially chosen to flatter everyone and match all occasions, day or night.

Stylo lipstick is an extra creamy matte lipstick with a specially formulated blend of herbal-infused butter that provides emollient and antioxidant properties and regenerates your lips for a youthful, plump appearance. The creamy texture glides on smoothly and delivers an intense, vivid pop of colour. The soft focus effect creates a non-sticky barrier for long-lasting wear and a comfortable feel on the lips.

Colours are creatively named, in line with the brand: Notorious, One Night Stand, Rebel, Come on Over and Screwed.

Liquid lipstick features a revolutionary lipstick formula that combines the best of natural ingredients with cutting-edge technology. This technology ensures strong coverage in just one stroke with a formula lasting up to 12 hours. It's packed with colour and offers an extraordinary high-coverage and lightweight feeling while preserving comfort and hydration.

Colours: Freak, Horizontal Tango, Booty Call, Hot AF and Nymph.

LELO MAKEUP™ will be available on lelobeauty.com and lelo.com; Amazon stores and specialized beauty stores such as Sephora, Cult Beauty, and FeelUnique.

RRP: Stylo lipstick 39 US dollars/euros; Liquid lipstick 39 US dollars/euros

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103036/LELO_make_up.jpg

SOURCE LELO

Also from this source

The great devourer: Valerie Tasso and LELO explain the basics about the Big O

LELO celebrates 20 years of orgasms

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.