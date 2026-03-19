LEMAY - AMERICA'S CAR MUSEUM INTRODUCES WORLD'S FIRST NEXT-GENERATION RACING SIMULATORS

LeMay – America's Car Museum becomes the first in the world to feature the new CXC MP3 Motion Pro III racing simulators

Powered by Assetto Corsa professional racing simulation software for ultra-realistic racing dynamics

Available now for museum guests and private event rentals, located as a part of the Boone Racing Experience

TACOMA, Wash., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeMay – America's Car Museum (ACM) is bringing the future of racing to life with the introduction of the CXC MP3 Motion Pro III racing simulators, one of the most advanced racing simulation systems available today.

ACM is the first organization anywhere to feature the CXC MP3 Motion Pro III, reinforcing the Museum's commitment to innovation and its mission of celebrating and advancing car culture.

A graphic of the new CXC Motion Pro 3 Racing Simulator

Located in the Museum's Boone Racing Experience, the simulators deliver an incredibly realistic driving experience that allows guests to step into the driver's seat and feel the intensity of professional motorsport through motion, wind simulation, and advanced racing physics.

"At ACM, we're always looking for new ways to bring the excitement of the automobile to life for our guests," said Joe Jacuzzi, CEO of America's Automotive Trust. "These new simulators give visitors the chance to feel the thrill of high-performance driving in an incredibly authentic way. Being the first place where the public can try this technology makes it an exciting addition to the Museum and another way we continue expanding what guests can do and discover at ACM."

Powered by the professional racing platform Assetto Corsa, the simulators replicate real-world track conditions, aerodynamics, and vehicle dynamics with remarkable accuracy. The system's high-speed motion platform and integrated wind simulation allow drivers to feel acceleration, braking, cornering forces, and speed in a way that goes far beyond traditional gaming simulators.

In addition to enhancing the guest experience, the simulators are also available for private event rentals, creating new interactive opportunities for corporate gatherings, group outings, and special events hosted at the Museum.

For more information, visit: americascarmuseum..org/simulators

About LeMay – America's Car Museum

LeMay – America's Car Museum, located in Tacoma, Washington, is one of the largest automobile museums in the world. The Museum is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history and culture of the automobile in America. With a collection of more than 250 vehicles and engaging exhibits, LeMay – America's Car Museum offers a dynamic experience for visitors of all ages, promoting automotive heritage through its educational programs, exhibits, and events. LeMay – America's Car Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and an entity of America's Automotive Trust. For more information, visit americascarmuseum.org or follow ACM on Facebook and Instagram.

For the latest news, stories, photos and videos, visit https://www.americascarmuseum.org/articles

CONTACT:

Jake Welk – Marketing & Communications Director

America's Automotive Trust

253.225.5623

[email protected]

SOURCE America's Automotive Trust