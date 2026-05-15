LEMME AND STARFACE INTRODUCE LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION FEATURING STAR GUMMIES, PATCHES, AND MORE

Shop the complete collection at Target.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme and Starface announce their first-ever collaboration, bringing together two category-defining brands. Lemme, the award-winning wellness brand co-founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and Starface, the brand behind everyone's favorite pimple patches, introduce a three piece lineup featuring Healthy Skin Gummies, Hydro-Star pimple patches, and Lemonade Star Balm. Each item is created to support happy skin, marking Lemme's first collaboration in this space. The collection arrives May 17 at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

More than a year in the making, the Lemme x Starface launch pairs science-backed supplementation with topical care for glowy, happy skin. The Lemme x Starface Healthy Skin Gummies are formulated with Vitamins C & E to help fight oxidative stress, along with collagen peptides, lemon balm, and zinc to support skin from within. Hydro-Star Pimple Patches shrink spots fast with a clinically proven 100% hydrocolloid formula, while Star Balm lip balm delivers long-lasting hydration with shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil.

"I've always been drawn to Starface's approach to skincare. They've created something that feels both effective and genuinely enjoyable, which is exactly how I think about wellness. Bringing those two worlds together felt like a natural fit," says Kourtney Kardashian Barker, co-founder of Lemme.

"I adore Lemme's bright and approachable world of health and wellness," says Julie Schott, co-founder of Starface. "It's been a dream to play in their universe."

The limited-edition drop includes:

Lemme x Starface Healthy Skin Gummies ($29.99): Support radiant-looking skin from within with a nourishing blend of vitamins and skin-loving nutrients, reimagined for the first time ever with Starface's signature star shape and lemon flavor. Formulated with Vitamins C & E to help fight oxidative stress, along with collagen peptides, lemon balm, and zinc to support healthy, glowing skin.*

Lemme x Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches ($14.99): a limited-edition collectible lilac compact filled with 32 matching Hydro-Star pimple patches. Hydro-Stars are clinically proven to shrink pimples in just six hours. Made with 100% hydrocolloid, these cute patches help absorb gunk and reduce redness for happy skin.

Lemme x Starface Star Balm ($7.99): an ultra-cushiony and flavorful lip balm made with a cozy combo of shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil for long-lasting hydration. Like a hug for your lips, these silky balms improve your moisture barrier with every swipe and taste tart, fresh, and sweet.

The full Lemme x Starface collection will be available nationwide at Target and target.com beginning May 17, while supplies last.

Press Contact:

Lemme

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SOURCE Lemme