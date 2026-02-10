LEMME EXPANDS WOMEN'S WELLNESS AT TARGET WITH EXCLUSIVE NATIONWIDE LAUNCH OF HAIR GROWTH CHEWS AND WOMEN'S MULTIVITAMIN GUMMIES

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning wellness brand co-founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, expands its presence at Target with the exclusive nationwide launch of Lemme Grow Chews and Lemme Multi Gummies. Formulated to support two of the most common wellness gaps women experience, visible hair growth and foundational nutrient support, the brand's newest innovations were made available only in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com beginning February 1.

Lemme Multi Gummies mark the brand's entry into the women's multivitamin category with a science-backed formula focused on what women actually need. Scientifically formulated with 25+ vitamins, minerals & superfruits, including B Vitamins, Inositol, Folate, Vitamin D, Boron, and Vitamin K, Lemme Multi helps fill common nutrient gaps while supporting immune health, bone health, cellular energy, and skin health. Made to simplify daily nutrition, the formula delivers foundational, whole-body support in an easy, everyday gummy.

Lemme Grow Hair Growth Soft Chews support healthy, strong hair from the inside out. Powered by clinically-studied Lustriva®, a patented biotin and silicon complex, the one-chew-a-day formula is shown in clinical research to promote visible hair growth in as little as 12 weeks while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Formulated to nourish hair at the follicle level, Lemme Grow Soft Chews offer a science-backed, delicious alternative to topical treatments and complicated hair supplement routines.

"In my practice, concerns around hair health and daily nutrition come up constantly," says Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board-certified physician and Lemme's Chief Medical Officer. "These products were formulated to provide targeted, science-backed support for areas many women struggle with, making it easier to build consistent routines that support how they feel day to day."

"I've always felt that a women's multivitamin should be intentional and truly supportive of what our bodies need," says Lemme co-founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker. "Creating Lemme Multi was really important to me, and with how much our community loves Lemme Grow hair growth capsules, we knew we wanted to innovate and make hair support even easier with a delicious soft chew. These products were created to fit naturally into everyday routines and support women from the inside out."

Lemme Women's Multivitamin Gummies ($30): Formulated with 25+ vitamins, minerals, and superfruits to help fill nutrient gaps and promote immune health, bone health, cellular energy and skin health.

Lemme Grow Hair Growth Soft Chews ($40): Scientifically formulated with clinically-studied Lustriva®, shown to promote visible hair growth in 12 weeks and reduce the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles. Just one chew a day for thick, strong hair.

Lemme Grow Hair Growth Soft Chews and Lemme Multi Gummies were made available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com February 1.

