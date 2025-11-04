LEMME EXPANDS GUT-HEALTH INNOVATION WITH NEW COLOSTRUM DUO

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's vitamin and supplement brand, introduces its latest innovations in gut health and beauty: Lemme Colostrum Gummies and Lemme Colostrum Liposomal Liquid. Formulated with advanced colostrum, this two-part assortment supports gut health, beauty, and full-body wellness from the inside out. Whether you prefer the simplicity of a gummy or the enhanced absorption of a liposomal liquid, Lemme makes incorporating this powerhouse ingredient into your daily routine deliciously effortless.

Colostrum, often called nature's first superfood, is rich in nutrients and bioactive compounds that help strengthen the gut barrier, support immune health, and promote overall vitality. Lemme Colostrum Gummies are formulated with a clinically-studied colostrum isolate, Maolac, to support gut health, digestion, and debloating, along with prebiotics for additional gut benefits. For those seeking enhanced absorption, Lemme Colostrum Liposomal Liquid delivers a creamy, sugar-free formula enhanced with Lactoferrin, MCT Oil, and Immunoglobulins to promote vitality and full-body wellness. Together, the duo transforms this superfood powerhouse into two delicious, convenient daily rituals without the need for a scoop or blender.

"Lemme is integrating Maolac's colostrum, which is carefully designed to replicate key proteins from human milk, setting a new benchmark in nutritional science," says Dr. Ilan Youngster, Head of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Unit and The Center for Translational Microbiome Research at Shamir Medical Center.

"Colostrum has been a part of my routine for years, and I've seen how much it helps with gut health, beauty and overall wellness," says Kourtney Kardashian Barker, founder of Lemme. "Creating both a gummy and a delicious liposomal makes it easy for anyone to experience its benefits in a way that fits their lifestyle."

"Your gut plays such a central role in how you feel every day, and colostrum helps support that foundation," says Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board-certified doctor and Lemme Medical Advisory Board Member. "Lemme Colostrum brings a clinically-studied form of this nature-derived superfood to life in two forms that make daily gut and immune support simple and enjoyable."

Lemme Colostrum Gummies ($30): Daily gut, bloating and wellness support. Clinically-studied colostrum isolate helps support gut health, digestion, and debloating, while Vitamin D3 promotes immune function, bone and muscle health.

Lemme Colostrum Liposomal Liquid ($25): Sugar-free vanilla liposomal creamer formulated to enhance absorption and deliver full-body benefits. Formulated with Colostrum, Lactoferrin, Immunoglobulins, MCT Oil, and antioxidant Vitamin E for daily vitality and immune support.

Lemme Colostrum Gummies and Lemme Colostrum Liquid will be available to purchase exclusively on lemmelive.com on November 6th.

About Lemme

Founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Lemme is a breakthrough collection of science-backed vitamins and supplements developed to become a divine, feel-good part of your daily routine. After years of struggling to find the perfect supplements, Kourtney, alongside Lemme's dedicated medical team, invested years into formulating products with clinically-studied ingredients and premium botanicals that optimize your well-being. By consistently prioritizing research-driven wellness, Lemme is reshaping the industry to elevate your everyday.

