LEMME EXPANDS INTO WALMART, BRINGING ITS AWARD-WINNING WOMEN'S HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS TO THOUSANDS OF STORES NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning wellness brand founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker and a leading gummy vitamin brand in women's health, is launching at Walmart, expanding its national footprint and introducing its core wellness lineup to shoppers nationwide. Beginning January 1, Lemme will be available in just over 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide, featuring its consumer-favorite gummies across women's health, gut health, sleep, and metabolic wellness.

LEMME EXPANDS INTO WALMART

Lemme's Walmart launch brings five of the brand's best-selling gummies and chews to store shelves, including Lemme Purr Vaginal Probiotic Gummies for feminine wellness, Lemme Debloat Daily Digestive Gummies for bloating relief and gut health, Lemme Sleep Gummies to support quality rest, Lemme Play Daily Intimacy Gummies, and Lemme Curb Soft Chews to support cravings and metabolic wellness. A broader assortment of Lemme products, including supplements for stress management, beauty-from-within support, and immunity, will also be available online at Walmart.com.

As wellness routines continue to play a central role in everyday life for women and families, Walmart represents a natural home for Lemme. This expansion brings the brand's science-backed gummy supplements to a trusted retail destination customers already rely on for their daily wellness essentials.

"Lemme has grown so much over the past year, and bringing the brand to Walmart feels like such a natural next step. I love that people can now find their favorite Lemme gummy vitamins and women's health supplements while doing their everyday shopping," says Kourtney Kardashian Barker, founder of Lemme.

"Our expansion to Walmart is rooted in consumer insight. We've seen strong demand for Lemme across channels, and this launch allows us to meet customers where they already shop for vitamins, supplements, and women's wellness essentials," says Simon Huck, co-founder of Lemme.

"We're thrilled to add Lemme to our growing wellness assortment," said Kristin Piper, Vice President of Wellness Merchandising, Walmart U.S. "By offering Lemme both in stores and online, we're making it easier for customers to discover new wellness options in the way that works best for them."

ABOUT LEMME

Lemme is an award-winning women's wellness brand founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, known for its science-backed gummy vitamins and supplements formulated to fit seamlessly into everyday routines. The brand's lineup includes category-leading favorites like Lemme Purr, the top-selling vaginal probiotic gummy in the U.S., Lemme Sleep, an award-winning magnesium and melatonin sleep gummy, and Lemme Debloat, a best-selling probiotic digestive gummy formulated to help with bloating. Lemme products are non-GMO and made with clinically studied ingredients to support women's health, gut health, sleep, and metabolic wellness.

