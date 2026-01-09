LEMME EXPANDS WOMEN'S WELLNESS WITH NEW CREATINE GUMMIES FOR STRENGTH AND RECOVERY

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning wellness brand founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, enters the performance nutrition space with the launch of Lemme Creatine Body Toning Gummies, a science-backed and NSF-certified formula made to support the way women move, feel, and recover. This innovative gummy brings a proven performance nutrient into a delicious, effortless daily ritual. Each serving delivers 5g of micronized creatine monohydrate with clinically studied AstraGin® to support lean muscle tone, strength, recovery, and cognitive health. Lemme Creatine will be available exclusively at lemmelive.com on January 13.

Creatine plays an essential role in how women produce and use energy, supporting muscle function, recovery, and cognitive performance. Research shows that women naturally store less creatine than men and often consume below recommended intake levels, which may impact strength, recovery, and mental clarity. Lemme Creatine is formulated specifically for women to help address this nutritional gap, featuring an NSF Certified for Sport® formula with 5g of highly micronized creatine monohydrate, the gold-standard form widely studied for its role in supporting lean muscle tone, strength, and cognitive health. This launch represents an important evolution in women's wellness, bringing science-backed performance nutrition into everyday women's health routines.

"Creatine is a foundational nutrient for energy production, muscle performance, and cognitive health, yet it's frequently missing from women's wellness routines," says Dr. Valenton, board-certified physician and Lemme's Chief Medical Officer. "Targeted creatine support can play an important role in how women feel, move, and recover day to day."

"Creatine has been part of my own wellness routine for years, and I've always felt it deserved a place in women's health," says Lemme founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker. "I'm so excited that Lemme Creatine makes this powerful, well-studied nutrient easier for women to use consistently, in a way that feels simple, thoughtful, and true to how we live."

"There has been overwhelming demand for strength and recovery solutions that actually meet the needs of women," says Simon Huck, Partner at Lemme. "Creatine is backed by decades of research, yet the category has not been designed with women in mind. Lemme Creatine reflects our commitment to advancing women's wellness by turning proven science into products that are approachable, enjoyable and effective."

Lemme Creatine Gummies ($30): Increase muscle strength, support lean body mass, promote muscle recovery and support cognitive health. Formulated with clinically-studied AstraGin® Ginseng Complex to support nutrient absorption. NSF Certified for Sport®.

ABOUT LEMME

Lemme is an award-winning women's wellness brand founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, known for its science-backed gummy vitamins and supplements formulated to fit seamlessly into everyday routines. The brand's lineup includes category-leading favorites like Lemme Purr, the top-selling vaginal probiotic gummy in the U.S., Lemme Sleep, an award-winning magnesium and melatonin sleep gummy, and Lemme Debloat, a best-selling probiotic digestive gummy formulated to help with bloating. Lemme products are non-GMO and made with clinically studied ingredients to support women's health, gut health, sleep, and metabolic wellness.

