LEMME LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION SKIN GLAZE GUMMIES WITH KYLIE COSMETICS, EXCLUSIVELY AT ULTA

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning wellness brand founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, announces its first-ever collaborative gummy vitamin in partnership with Kylie Cosmetics with the launch of Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics Skin Glaze Gummies, available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. The limited-edition, pomegranate-flavored gummy is formulated with clinically-studied spermidine and pro-retinol and pro-collagen vitamins to support radiant skin from within. Launching February 1, the collaboration will debut alongside Kylie Cosmetics' Pomegranate Lip Butter, available in stores nationwide and online at ulta.com.

Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics Limited-Edition Skin Glaze Gummies Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics Limited-Edition Skin Glaze Gummies

More than a year in the making, the Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics collaboration reflects a shared focus on innovation across beauty and wellness. Inspired by Kylie Cosmetics' pomegranate lip butter launch, Skin Glaze Gummies combine a nourishing vitamin complex with clinically-studied spermidine, often referred to as the "youth molecule," to support skin radiance, hair shine, and nail growth. The limited-edition gummy features a delicious layered blend of pomegranate, strawberry, and tart cherry to complement its skin-supporting benefits.

"This collaboration has been a long time coming," says Kourtney Kardashian Barker, founder of Lemme. "Working with Kylie felt like the perfect collaboration to blend beauty and wellness in a way that feels authentic to both of our brands."

"This is the collab my skin has been waiting for. Kourtney and I wanted to create something that makes your daily beauty routine feel like a treat. The Skin Glaze Gummies give you that lit-from-within radiance, and paired with my new juicy Pomegranate Lip Butter, it's the perfect duo for a hydrated look." — Kylie Jenner

Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics Skin Glaze Gummies ($30): Glaze your skin with a nourishing vitamin complex that supports skin radiance and beauty from within. Formulated with clinically-studied spermidine (the "youth molecule") to support hair shine and nail growth. Made with pomegranate, strawberry, and tart cherry for the ultimate glaze.*

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter in Pomegranate ($21): The brand's best-selling Lip Butter in a NEW, juicy Pomegranate scent and shade. This award-winning formula, hydrates, protects, and instantly quenches dry, chapped lips in silky moisture for up to 24 hours. Inspired by Kylie's love for the fruit, this sweet, buttery balm leaves the lips with a shiny finish and a hint of sheer red color.

Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics Skin Glaze Gummies will launch exclusively at Ulta Beauty on February 1, available in stores nationwide and online at ulta.com .

Press Contact

Lemme

[email protected]

SOURCE Lemme