LEMME INNOVATES WITH NATURAL GLP-1 SUPPLEMENT, LAUNCHING ON SEPTEMBER 16TH

Lemme GLP-1 Daily is expert-formulated with 3 clinically-studied and patented ingredients: Eriomin® Lemon Fruit Extract, Supresa® Saffron Extract, and MorosilTM Red Orange Fruit Extract. "All three ingredients are shown in clinical studies to deliver significant weight management benefits." Lemme also signed an exclusive North American Food, Drug, Mass & Club license to Eriomin®, a patented bioflavonoid clinically shown to naturally boost GLP-1 levels.

"So many of my patients are looking for natural solutions for GLP-1 support which is why I'm so proud of this breakthrough formulation. Not only is it formulated with highly researched ingredients rooted in clinical trials, Lemme is the only brand with the exclusive on a patented bioflavonoid shown to naturally boost GLP-1 levels. " says Dr. Valenton, board certified doctor and Lemme Medical Advisory Board Member.

"We spent years working with our medical advisory board to formulate Lemme GLP-1 Daily into the most effective and researched GLP-1 supplement on the market. I'm excited and proud of our cutting-edge formulation that uses both clinically-studied and patented ingredients to increase GLP-1 levels in the body, naturally." says Lemme founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Lemme GLP-1 Daily does not contain synthetic GLP-1 hormone and is not a GLP-1 agonist drug. Lemme GLP- Daily is a plant-based GLP-1 supplement.

Lemme GLP-1 Daily ($72 with subscription): Daily capsules formulated with three clinically-studied and patented ingredients to boost the body's GLP-1 levels, reduce hunger, promote insulin sensitivity, and support healthy weight management.

Lemme GLP-1 Daily will be available to purchase exclusively on lemmelive.com on September 16th, 2024.

About Lemme

Founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Lemme is a breakthrough collection of science-backed vitamins and supplements developed to become a divine, feel-good part of your daily routine. After years of struggling to find the perfect supplements, Kourtney, alongside Lemme's dedicated medical team, invested years into formulating products with clinically-studied ingredients and premium botanicals that optimize your well-being. By consistently prioritizing research-driven wellness, Lemme is reshaping the industry to elevate your everyday.

