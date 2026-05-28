LEMME INTRODUCES BALANCE CAPSULES, A BREAKTHROUGH IN HORMONE AND OVARIAN HEALTH SUPPORT

The science-backed support for women's health arrives alongside the landmark renaming of PCOS to PMOS.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning wellness brand co-founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, introduces Lemme Balance Capsules, an advanced approach to hormone balance and ovarian health, formulated to address the growing number of women experiencing irregular cycles, breakouts, mood shifts, and metabolic changes. Often associated with conditions like PMOS (formerly PCOS), these symptoms rarely exist in isolation, but reflect underlying disruptions in hormonal signaling and metabolic function. Lemme Balance was developed with clinically studied ingredients to help support these pathways and promote more consistent hormonal regulation over time.

For many women, feeling "off" does not come down to a single symptom, but a pattern of changes across mood, energy, skin, and cycle health. As understanding of hormone balance continues to evolve, these shifts are increasingly recognized as connected through the body's hormonal signaling and metabolic systems. Lemme Balance is designed to support this foundation, powered by a clinically studied 40:1 ratio of Myo- and D-Chiro-Inositol, two compounds essential to ovarian function and hormone regulation. This precise ratio mirrors the body's natural balance and has been studied for its role in supporting cycle regularity and metabolic health.

"In my clinical practice, one of the biggest gaps I see is how disconnected hormone support can be from how these systems actually function in the body," says Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board-certified OB/GYN and Chief Medical Officer at Lemme. "What's meaningful here is the level of precision behind the formulation, especially using a ratio of inositols that reflects physiological balance. It is more important than ever for supporting ovarian and metabolic health together."

"I hear from so many women who just want to feel like themselves again and don't always know where to start," says Lemme co-founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker. "What I've learned is how much your hormones affect everything. Your cycle is always evolving, so having something you can take every day to support your body over time and help you feel more balanced felt really important to me."

Lemme Balance ($50): A daily hormone support formula featuring clinically studied Myo- and D-Chiro-Inositol in the 40:1 ratio, alongside Chromium, methylated Folate, and Spearmint to support hormone balance, ovarian health, cycle regularity, metabolic function, and overall well-being.*

Lemme Balance is available now exclusively at lemmelive.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lemme