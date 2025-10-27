LEMME PURR, THE #1 VAGINAL PROBIOTIC GUMMY BRAND IN THE U.S., LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PROBIOTIC LOLLIPOP

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's vitamin and supplement brand, is introducing its sweetest innovation yet: Lemme Purr Probiotic Lollipops. Launching October 26th exclusively at Target, this first-of-its-kind women's health probiotic lollipop builds on the success of America's #1 vaginal probiotic gummy brand, Lemme Purr. Formulated with science-backed probiotics, Vitamin C, and real pineapple extract, this limited-edition lollipop turns feminine self-care into a tasty, daily ritual.

Lemme Purr Probiotic Lollipops

Lemme Purr Lollipops introduce women's health benefits in a breakthrough format that's both functional and fun. The lollipops are powered by SNZ 1969®, a well-studied probiotic strain for women's wellness, along with Vitamin C, a pro-collagen nutrient with antioxidant properties. Real pineapple gives the lollipop its refreshing flavor, making wellness routines not only effective, but delicious.

"Our community fell in love with our first lollipops, so I couldn't wait to bring them back in a new way. Lemme Purr Lollipops are such a fun extension of one of our best-sellers, Lemme Purr, and I love that they turn daily self-care into something sweet and simple," says Lemme founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Lemme Purr Lollipops ($5.99): A first-of-its-kind probiotic lollipop for women's health, formulated with SNZ 1969® women's probiotics to support feminine balance and antioxidant Vitamin C for collagen support. Made with real pineapple extract, Lemme Purr Lollipops make feminine self-care a sweet, daily ritual.

Lemme Purr Lollipops will be available exclusively at Target and Target.com October 26th.

Follow on Instagram: @lemme

Download assets: HERE

Press Contact

Lemme

[email protected]

About Lemme

Founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Lemme is a breakthrough collection of science-backed vitamins and supplements developed to become a divine, feel-good part of your daily routine. After years of struggling to find the perfect supplements, Kourtney, alongside Lemme's dedicated medical team, invested years into formulating products with clinically-studied ingredients and premium botanicals that optimize your well-being. By consistently prioritizing research-driven wellness, Lemme is reshaping the industry to elevate your everyday.

SOURCE Lemme