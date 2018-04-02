LemoChain Enables Businesses to Create Blockchain-Based Data Marketplaces

LemoChain will enable businesses to develop their own data marketplaces, which represents the first real business application of blockchain technology. Valuable data that helps with sales, customer acquisition, retention and other strategic goals can be bought and sold with LEMO tokens, which will be available beginning April 2.

The company will offer 200 million LEMO digital tokens at the price of 1 Ethereum (ETH) token for 9,000 LEMO tokens in an ICO whose total value is $9 million.

Investors who purchase LEMOs in the ICO will be offered a software development kit and advanced programming interface which can be used to build a data marketplace. Once businesses have created their own marketplaces, they can buy and sell sell data—which is verified by LemoChain—to one another using LEMO as currency.

"We will be the first company to connect blockchain and smart-contract technology to businesses in a meaningful way," said Andrew Ma, CEO and cofounder of LemoChain. "Every business needs new tools to grow faster, and data is the most valuable tool of all. Because of our platform, businesses will be able to fully trust the data they buy. Our decentralized infrastructure means transactions can be done with smart contracts that are impossible to cheat."

LemoChain, founded by the nonprofit Lemo Foundation, is creating the world's first decentralized data circulation ecosystem, which enables effective open exchange of structured business data. Built on blockchain technology, the company's 'Smart-Contract Value Transfer Protocol' achieves a P2P and B2B data exchange across a decentralized application platform suitable for a range of industries, including education, social networking, gaming, recruitment and finance.

The company is already collaborating with businesses in both the U.S. and China, including CyberMiles, School Spirit, the China Education Innovation Alliance, Hui SaaS, Panda Driving and other companies.

LemoChain's technology and comprehensive ecosystem governance will facilitate an all-encompassing platform for widespread data pioneering.

"Many existing smart-contract platforms have struggled to connect with real business logic due to the technological distance from everyday business," Mr. Ma said. "LemoChain is the company that's going to change that. We are creating a universal online data transfer protocol that can be trusted."

About LemoChain

LemoChain is developing a decentralized data circulation ecosystem focused on facilitating effective open exchange of structured business data. Built on blockchain technology, LemoChain's 'Smart-Contract Value Transfer Protocol' can achieve a P2P and B2B data exchange across a decentralized application platform suitable for a range of industries. The company was founded by The Lemo Foundation, an organization designed to drive R&D growth, governance transparency and the overall development of the LemoChain ecosystem.

