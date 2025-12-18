Lemon Seed Marketing partners with CertainPath to expand value for home service contractors

The collaboration gives members access to enhanced marketing resources and financial incentives to help

grow their brand

LUFKIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Seed Marketing, a leading branding and strategy agency serving the home service industry, has partnered with CertainPath, a business growth and development organization that helps contractors build stronger, more profitable businesses, to deliver enhanced marketing value and growth opportunities to HVAC, plumbing, electrical and roofing contractors nationwide.

The partnership introduces a new rebate program designed to help CertainPath members stretch their marketing dollars while investing in long-term brand development.

Under the new partnership, CertainPath members will receive a 3.5% rebate on key Lemon Seed services, including:

Full rebrands covering everything from logos and mascots to messaging, vehicle wraps, uniforms and complete brand identity systems.

Month-to-month marketing support, including strategic planning, design, media placement, implementation and detailed reporting.

Social media management featuring content development, platform oversight and targeted advertising strategy.

These efforts support home service businesses in creating recognizable brands, building effective long-term marketing strategies and launching campaigns aligned with operational capacity.

"Partnering with CertainPath allows us to expand the impact we're already making for contractors across the country," said Crystal Williams, co-owner and lead strategist at Lemon Seed Marketing. "Our team is dedicated to helping hardworking business owners strengthen their brands, build customer trust and invest confidently in sustainable growth. This partnership gives contractors even more support to do just that."

The partnership also aligns with CertainPath's commitment to equipping its members with practical, growth-focused resources that deliver both immediate and long-term value.

"Our mission at CertainPath is to help contractors grow stronger, more profitable businesses, and strategic marketing plays a critical role in that success," said Tim Cummings, director of strategic partnerships for CertainPath. "By partnering with Lemon Seed Marketing, we're giving our members access to proven branding and marketing expertise, along with a meaningful rebate program that helps them maximize their investment. This partnership delivers both immediate financial value and long-term growth support for HVAC, plumbing, electrical and roofing contractors nationwide."

Lemon Seed's tailored, capacity-based marketing approach has long set it apart within the home service industry. The agency helps companies create measurable annual marketing plans, improve customer experience, strengthen internal culture and implement scalable systems that promote consistent performance and profitability.

"This partnership helps us further empower the businesses we serve," said Emily Fleniken, creative director and partner at Lemon Seed Marketing. "We've always believed in helping companies tell their story in a way that truly reflects their heart and mission. Providing CertainPath members additional strategic and financial value takes that commitment to the next level."

For more information about Lemon Seed Marketing, visit www.lemonseedmarketing.com.

For more information about CertainPath, visit www.certainpath.com.

About Lemon Seed Marketing

Lemon Seed Marketing is a full-service brand strategy agency dedicated to helping business in the skilled trades grow. Founded by an industry veteran, they operate with a deep understanding of the home service space. Offering deep consultation and a personalized approach to client service helps them stand apart, as they assist owners implement their brand into every aspect of their business. Comprised of an experienced team of marketing professionals, Lemon Seed marketing backs their strategy consultation and implementation with realistic, measurable KPIs that clients can use to track their success.

About CertainPath

For over 25 years, we've helped thousands of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing contractors scale and increase profitability. As transformation experts, we provide coaching, training, marketing, and buying power to streamline operations, improve efficiency and retain top talent—building significant value for ownership.

Our proven systems are designed to help contractors at every stage of growth, from small family-run businesses to multi-location market leaders. Members benefit from personalized business coaching, over 100 annual training opportunities, cutting-edge lead generation tools and access to our exclusive Partner Network, which delivers millions in rebates each year. For more information visit https://mycertainpath.com.

