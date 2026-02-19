The home service industry gets the Hollywood treatment at Lemon Seed's 'At the Movies' conference in March

Contractors and industry leaders gather in Lufkin, Texas, for hands-on strategy sessions and collaborative connections

LUFKIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Seed Marketing, a leading branding and marketing agency for the home service industry, will now host its sixth annual Lemon Seed Conference, "At the Movies," March 15-17 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin, Texas, following a weather-related rescheduling from earlier this year.

Known as the home service industry's only conference dedicated exclusively to branding and marketing, the event brings together contractors, marketers and business leaders for three days of strategy, collaboration and practical insight designed to strengthen businesses in HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other skilled trades.

"This conference is about helping home service businesses step into the spotlight and take the lead role in their own brand story," said Crystal Williams, co-owner and lead strategist at Lemon Seed. "We designed this event to give owners and leaders a stronger script, a clearer storyline and practical strategies they can roll out the moment they get home. Our goal is for them to leave feeling confident, prepared and ready to direct the next chapter of growth in their markets."

This year's event will be led by Williams and co-owner Emily Fleniken, who will guide keynote sessions, roundtables and hands-on workshops throughout the three-day program. Drawing from their combined experience in branding, messaging and home service operations, the duo will lead attendees through collaborative strategy exercises focused on growth, differentiation and long-term brand strength.

Chris Simmons remains a featured keynote speaker and will deliver a presentation centered on brand clarity and compelling storytelling. Based in East Texas, Simmons serves as communications pastor at Timber Creek Church and produces ESPN broadcasts for Stephen F. Austin State University's athletics programs.

Conference highlights include:

A Top Gun-themed kickoff experience at an Angelina County airport hangar

Interactive roundtable discussions covering marketing, leadership, operations and finance

Live strategy sessions designed to help attendees refine messaging and positioning

A Casino Royale-themed networking dinner

An optional tour of McWilliams Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Williams founded Lemon Seed Marketing in 2019 with a mission to help home service companies build strong, consistent brands that support sustainable growth. She and Fleniken have since worked with contractors nationwide to align marketing strategy with operational excellence.

"Leadership requires clarity, conviction and a willingness to refine your message," said Fleniken, who also serves as Lemon Seed's creative director. "In this environment, we're able to dig deeper, have productive conversations and ensure leaders leave with focus and the momentum to move forward."

Registration is open for home service business owners and industry leaders ready to refine their marketing strategies and connect with peers from across the country.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.lemonseedmarketing.com/2026-conference/.

About Lemon Seed Marketing

Lemon Seed Marketing is a full-service brand strategy agency dedicated to helping business in the skilled trades grow. Founded by an industry veteran, they operate with a deep understanding of the home service space. Offering deep consultation and a personalized approach to client service helps them stand apart, as they assist owners implement their brand into every aspect of their business. Comprised of an experienced team of marketing professionals, Lemon Seed marketing backs their strategy consultation and implementation with realistic, measurable KPIs that clients can use to track their success.

