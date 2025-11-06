Lemon Seed Marketing recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that help entrepreneurs build and scale for the future

LUFKIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Seed Marketing, a leading branding and marketing agency for the home service industry, has been named to the 2025 Inc. Power Partner Awards list, which honors the most trusted B2B companies with proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Being named to Inc.'s Power Partner list tells us we're doing the right things the right way," said Crystal Williams, co-owner and lead strategist at Lemon Seed. "Our mission has always been to serve the hardworking business owners in the home service industry by helping them strengthen their brands, build customer trust and achieve measurable growth. This award reflects the dedication and creativity of our entire team."

Lemon Seed was selected in the Creative & Branding category.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from the people we serve," Lemon Seed Creative Director and Partner Emily Fleniken said. "We understand our clients' challenges, celebrate their wins and grow alongside them. To see our clients champion us in this way is humbling and motivating."

Williams' family owns a home service company and her deep roots in the skilled trades industry has helped Lemon Seed Marketing become a trusted partner for service businesses nationwide. Together, she and Fleniken have built Lemon Seed into a full-service agency known for its tailored approach to strategic branding, data-driven marketing and hands-on consultations. They have guided hundreds of home service companies in developing cohesive brand identities that deliver consistent growth.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "These honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

For more information about Lemon Seed Marketing, visit https://www.lemonseedmarketing.com/.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Lemon Seed Marketing

Lemon Seed Marketing is a full-service brand strategy agency dedicated to helping business in the skilled trades grow. Founded by an industry veteran, they operate with a deep understanding of the home service space. Offering deep consultation and a personalized approach to client service helps them stand apart, as they assist owners implement their brand into every aspect of their business. Comprised of an experienced team of marketing professionals, Lemon Seed marketing backs their strategy consultation and implementation with realistic, measurable KPIs that clients can use to track their success.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Lemon Seed Marketing